Oro-Medonte Resident Wins Share Of $!M Lottery Prize

The LOTTO MAX odds have shone in favour of a group of eight from Southern Ontario! They won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million in the February 20, 2024 LOTTO MAX draw.

The group members are:

Michael Papineau of Brampton

Catherine Chan of Scarborough

Drew Williamson of Oro-Medonte

Ian D’Costa of Oakville

John McKinnell of Burlington

Phyllis Lam of Pickering

Sabah Goderya or Burlington

Sanjeev Randev of Richmond Hill

Michael says the group has been playing the lottery together for seven years. “I was doing the laundry when I decided to check our tickets and to my surprise, I found we had a big winner,” shared Michael while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect the group’s winnings. “I had to show John to confirm the win. I was in such disbelief and pure shock.”

“We only told our close family and spouses. We kept the news pretty small,” he continued.

Plan are underway for the group members windfall. Michael is considering a trip to Disney and plans to pay some bills. Ian is thinking about purchasing a small boat. The rest of the group will save their portion of the winnings for now.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $8 billion since 2009, including 100 jackpot wins and 862 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.

