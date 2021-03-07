Orillia’s Mike Stahls Continues To Serve As Provincial Director For Northeastern Ontario Realtors

The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) has announced that Orillia-based real estate broker Mike Stahls will continue the second year of his two-year term as Provincial Director for Northeastern Ontario Realtors. The announcement follows the association’s annual general meeting on March 3, 2021.

In this capacity, Mr. Stahls will be representing Realtors from the Barrie, Kawartha Lakes, Muskoka Haliburton Orillia – The Lakelands, Northumberland Hills, Peterborough and the Kawarthas, Quinte and Southern Georgian Bay real estate boards on the 2021 OREA Board of Directors.

“Despite the economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Ontario REALTORS® persisted in our goal of achieving higher professional standards, and finally won the right to form personal real estate corporations,” said Mr. Stahls. “This is all thanks to the exceptional advocacy work and unparalleled engagement from Realtors across the province, from Orillia to Thunder Bay and beyond. I look forward to continuing our mission to help Ontario families find a great place to live, work and thrive.”

Active in real estate for 17 years, Mr. Stahls is a Broker with Royal Lepage Real Quest Realty Brokerage in Orillia. With the Lakelands Association of REALTORS ®, he served for a number of years as Director, chairing numerous committees and was President in 2013 and 2017. He served as President-Elect and Director of the Orillia & District Real Estate Board from 2010 to 2012. At OREA, Mr. Stahls previously served as the Northeastern Area Director from 2018-2019, Chair of OREA’s Ontario Realtor Party (ORP) Committee and Vice-Chair of Government Relations in 2019. In 2020, he chaired OREA’s Government Relations committee and served as a member of the TRESA Regulations Task Force.

The Ontario Real Estate Association represents 80,000 brokers and salespeople who are members of the 37 real estate boards throughout the province. OREA serves its Realtor members through a wide variety of professional publications, educational programs, advocacy, and other services.