Orillia Salon Open Despite Provincial Lockdown

At 12:01 a.m., Saturday morning, the province put all 34 health units into the Grey Lockdown zone for at least four weeks due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Some small businesses and services feel they are being unfairly targeted even though their operation is much safer than big box stores that have crowds and line ups.

For City Cutz Hair Salon on Colborne Street West in Orillia it’s all about surviving.

“My staff has to work and I have bills to pay.” Said Salon owner Angela Lewis who spoke with Muskoka411 on Saturday. “I closed during the last lockdown but I can’t close again” she continued.

On Saturday, the Orillia OPP and the City of Orillia By-Law Department received multiple complaints that the Salon was operating during lockdown. A By-Law Officer attended the business to take photos of the activity and warned Lewis that if she remained open she could be fined $10,000 a day. Lewis said she will still open if she gets fined and will challenge the fines in court.

According to Lewis other Salons in Orillia and Barrie are open and also trying to survive.

Lewis believes the entire province should be under a full lockdown with a “stay at home” order or allow small businesses and services to operate rather than give priority to big businesses.

City Cutz Salon is following all COVID protocols with two people getting a cut at a time and doing contact tracing for each customer that comes in. The Salon gives each customer a disposable cape for additional protection and each station is sanitized after each appointment. The Salon has spent extra money on PPE and cleaning supplies.

Many people took to social media on Saturday to support the Salon’s decision to open and said they would go for a haircut.

This is a developing story and more updates will be provided as they become available.