Orillia Returns To Red – Control Zone With Measured Reopening Of Select Facilities And Extension Of Free Parking In Lots

The City of Orillia continues to take a measured approach to safely reopen select facilities following the Province’s announcement that the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit area has moved back into the Red – Control zone of the provincial COVID-19 response framework beginning March 8, 2021.

City staff are working on a phased reopening of recreation facilities with the Orillia Recreation Centre (ORC) and Rotary Place opening to user groups only at this time. Plans to reopen the ORC to the public for pre-registered drop-in programs will be communicated later this week.

“Now that we are back in the Red – Control zone, I know that our community, especially small business owners, are relieved to be open and operating safely with less restrictions. It is incredibly important that we remain vigilant and adhere to all COVID-19 safety measures as variants of concern continue to be prevalent in our region. Now is not the time to let our guard down,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “As we begin to open up, it’s now up to us to keep each other safe and help minimize the chance of any further lockdown.”

In order to assist with economic recovery, free five-hour parking will be available in all municipal pay and display lots until the end of day on Sept. 6, 2021. Fees for municipal permit parking lots remain in effect. Based on feedback from the Downtown Orillia Management Board and the City’s Economic Recovery Task Force, fees for on-street parking have been reinstated effective March 8, 2021 to ensure proper turnover and use of these desirable and convenient parking spaces.

The Passport Parking app can be used to pay for on-street parking, but is not required in the pay and display parking lots during the free customer parking period.

The operating status of City of Orillia facilities as follows:

Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S) will remain open for services by appointment only. To book your appointment, please visit orillia.ca/onlineservices. Residents are also encouraged to use services by phone and via email where available.

The Orillia Recreation Centre (ORC) and Rotary Place are now reopened to user groups. Details regarding registration for drop-in programs at the ORC will be communicated later this week.

The Waste Diversion Site (100 Kitchener St.) remains open to the public.

The Orillia Youth Centre is open by appointment only. Please contact 705-325-8082 to make an appointment.

The Stephen Leacock Museum is closed to the public. Staff are still taking inquiries for 2021 bookings and can be reached at 705-325-2196 or by visiting leacockmuseum.com.

The Orillia Opera House is closed to the public. Staff are still taking inquiries for 2021 bookings and selling flex pacs for the 2021 summer theatre. Contact the Box Office at 705-326-8011 or visit orilliaoperahouse.ca.

The Orillia Farmers’ Market is open for in-person shopping in the Orillia Public Library on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The virtual market will continue with curbside pick-up available. Visit orilliafarmersmarket.on.ca for details.

The Orillia Public Library is continuing its curbside pick-up services at this time. Visit orilliapubliclibrary.ca for more information.

As updates become available, changes in City services and community assistance measures will be communicated through the City’s COVID-19 information page at orillia.ca/COVID-19 and the City’s social media channels.

For more information visit: orillia.ca/COVID-19

For more information on the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Orillia visit: osmh.on.ca/covid-19/

For COVID-19 updates from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit visit: http://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Promos/Novel-Coronavirus