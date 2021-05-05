Orillia Residents Encouraged To Get Their Resident Parking Permit For The Summer

Starting today, Orillia residents can request their 2021 resident parking permit. The permit provides local residents with free parking and boat launch access when the COVID-19 Waterfront Parking and Boat Launch Program comes into effect on June 4, 2021.

To request your 2021 resident parking permit, visit orillia.ca/parking and fill in the Resident Parking Permit Request Form. Please note, parking permits will be tied directly to a vehicle’s licence plate number. Permits from 2020 are no longer valid.

Orillia residents and business owners must provide their name, address, email address and licence plate number and will be required to provide one of the following identification methods:

Upload either a scan or photo of their vehicle permit with Orillia address (preferred method of identification)

Upload either a scan or photo of their driver’s licence

Property roll number or water account number

Upload either a scan or photo of their utility bill with name and Orillia address

Residents and business owners can request resident parking permits for multiple vehicles associated with their Orillia address but must fill in a separate request form and provide documentation for each vehicle. Employees of local businesses who do not live in Orillia are not eligible to receive a permit (employees cannot use the business address for validation).

Permits will be issued by email within four weeks from the request date. There is no opportunity for residents to get a parking permit in-person. The City of Orillia is unable to assist residents with the printing of their permits at this time. Residents who do not have access to the internet can have someone fill out the Resident Parking Permit Request Form on their behalf.

To request a permit or for more information, please visit orillia.ca/parking. Questions or concerns related to obtaining a resident parking permit can be directed to waterfrontparking@orillia.ca or by leaving a voicemail at 705-325-2998.

Contingent on a financial contribution of 50 cents per person from each of the neighbouring municipalities, Council approved including residents from the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Severn, Ramara and the Chippewas of Rama First Nation in the Waterfront Parking and Boat Launch Program. The Township of Severn has declined participation in the COVID-19 Waterfront Parking and Boat Launch Program. The City of Orillia is waiting for an official response from the townships of Oro-Medonte and Ramara and the Chippewas of Rama First Nation regarding their participation in the program.

“Council wants to include our neighbours in this year’s waterfront parking program but does not want the cost of the program and maintenance of Orillia’s waterfront parks falling squarely on the backs of Orillia taxpayers. For that reason, we are continuing to work with our neighbouring townships on a solution that would include their residents in the temporary program. As this parking program is a COVID-19 emergency measure, we cannot make this work for township residents on our own – we need their respective municipalities to work with us,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

About the COVID-19 Waterfront Parking and Boat Launch Program:

The COVID-19 Waterfront Parking and Boat Launch Program will be in place from June 4 to Sept. 12, 2021 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The program allows City of Orillia residents and taxpayers to park and launch their boats for free by displaying their resident parking permit, but requires visitors to pay $50 to park and $50 to launch their boat. Parking and launching a boat are free for everyone regardless of residency from Monday to Thursday, with the exception of Canada Day (July 1), the Civic Holiday (Aug. 2) and Labour Day (Sept. 6).

Resident parking permits must be printed and displayed face up on the driver’s side dashboard of your vehicle with the corresponding vehicle licence plate number clearly visible during the duration of the program.

The locations included in the COVID-19 Waterfront Parking and Boat Launch Program are Couchiching Beach Park, Centennial Park, Veterans’ Memorial Park and J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park lots and surrounding streets and the Couchiching Beach Park and Collins Drive boat launches.