Orillia Recreation Centre To Reopen March 15 For Pre-Registered Drop-In Programs

The Orillia Recreation Centre will be open for pre-registered drop-in programs starting Monday, March 15 with pre-registration starting Friday, March 12 at 8:30 a.m.

“We continue to take a measured and responsible approach to reopening of our facilities now that we are in the Red – Control zone. We are excited to provide a safe return to recreation and fitness opportunities but urge people to stay vigilant and follow all the COVID-19 safety protocols so we can continue to stay open,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “We fully understand the physical and mental health benefits our citizens receive from healthy recreational and sporting activities. I look forward to seeing vibrant activity back in our new recreation centre.”

Based on the recommendations from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) and following the requirements of the Red – Control zone restrictions as set out in the Province’s COVID-19 response framework, the following measures have been implemented at City of Orillia recreation facilities:

Patrons are being advised to limit their participation in recreation programs to 90 minutes per visit to limit frequent, prolonged exposure. This excludes organized sports.

Spectators will not be permitted with the exception to allow one parent or guardian for child supervision.

All facility bookings will continue to be limited to local user groups.

Access to registered and drop-in recreation programs will be limited to those whose primary residence is classified under the same Provincial framework colour as the SMDHU.

Pre-registration is required for all registered programming and access to the fitness center, sports and aquatics drop-ins at this time. Pre-registration is being done for both contract tracing protocols and to allow for controls over the number of people (both participants and parent/guardians) within the facility in order to meet provincial legislation.

All visitors to City recreation facilities will be screened and required to sign a waiver. Participants must wear a mask in common areas and while moving between pieces of equipment within the fitness centre. Patrons are permitted to show up only 15 minutes prior to their program. Additionally, enhanced cleaning measures and adjusted room occupancy limits are in place. Information regarding program safety protocols, instructions on how to sign up for a drop-in time or a FUN Pass, can be found at orillia.ca/fun.

The City continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adapt services accordingly. For detailed information on City services and amenities, please visit orillia.ca/COVID-19.

For COVID-19 updates from the SMDHU visit:http://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Promos/Novel-Coronavirus