Orillia Receives Grant To Complete Age-Friendly Community Needs Assessment

The City of Orillia, in partnership with the Age-Friendly Orillia Advisory Committee (AFOAC) community group, has received $42,000 in grant funding from the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility, Inclusive Community Grant to secure a consultant to assist with the development of an Age-Friendly Community Needs Assessment and Action Plan for the City of Orillia.

“I would like to thank the Province for recognizing this great initiative, which aims to increase the overall livability for seniors in our community,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Through our partnership with the Age-Friendly Orillia Advisory Committee and the community needs assessment, we will gain valuable insight and create an action plan for City services and other community services that focus on the health and well-being of our seniors.”

The Age-Friendly Community Needs Assessment and resulting Action Plan will focus on the World Health Organization’s eight domains that cities and communities can address to better adapt their structures and services to the needs of older people:

The built environment

Transport

Housing

Social participation

Respect and social inclusion

Civic participation and employment

Communication

Community support and health services

J Consulting, a Canadian consulting corporation specializing in the engagement of residents and stakeholders in the creation of more inclusive and healthy communities, has been retained by the City for this project. J Consulting has worked on various similar projects in the past, including an Age-Friendly Community Plan for the Township of Tay, and an Older Adult Service Review and Strategy for the Town of Oakville.

“A large part of the community needs assessment will include public engagement through surveys, open houses, and workshops with our senior and general population. The resulting data collection will play an integral role in shaping the action plan, so we encourage our community to take active participation in this process,” said Marilyn Clark, member of the Age-Friendly Orillia Advisory Committee.

For more information on this project, please contact Jack Mair, Recreation Program Supervisor, at 705-325-4786 or jmair@orillia.ca, or Marilyn Clark from the Age-Friendly Orillia Advisory Committee at info@agefriendlyorillia.ca.