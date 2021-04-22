Orillia Police Services Board Launches Security Camera Registry And Mapping Program

The Orillia Police Services Board (Orillia PSB), in partnership with the OPP, has launched the Security Camera Registry and Mapping (SCRAM) Program, as well as a Security Camera Rebate Program to encourage residents and businesses to assist with enhancing the safety of the community.

The SCRAM Program enlists the help of community members to voluntarily identify their residential and/or business video surveillance location through a simple and secure online form. Identified addresses are mapped on a database of surveillance camera locations for police officers to quickly and effectively direct resources when investigating criminal offences throughout the city.

“Time is of the essence during a criminal investigation and neighbourhood canvassing by police for relevant security camera locations can slow down an investigation,” said Insp. Veronica Eaton, Orillia OPP Detachment Commander. “Proactively, the SCRAM Program is an invaluable tool for police officers to reference to help expedite investigations, recover stolen property, make an arrest and/or solve a case.”

The SCRAM Program does not automatically grant police direct access to resident and business cameras. Officers will seek permission to view and use security camera footage as evidence in an investigation. Participation in the SCRAM Program remains completely voluntary at all times.

In an effort to encourage Orillia residents and businesses to participate in the SCRAM Program, the Orillia PSB has also implemented a Security Camera Rebate Program. A total of $25,000 has been initially allocated by the Orillia PSB to fund the Rebate Program. Applicants are required to complete and submit a separate online form at orillia.ca/SCRAMprogram for consideration of a rebate of up to 50 per cent of the value of the installed security camera system to a maximum of $500.

“The Security Camera Rebate Program demonstrates Council and the Orillia Police Services Board’s commitment to help deter crime and assist law enforcement with investigations,” said Mayor Steve Clarke, Chair of the Orillia PSB. “The Orillia Police Services Board wants to create significant participation, particularly in areas where it is needed most, as well as instil confidence in businesses, residents and visitors that investment has been made in a meaningful crime prevention program.”

Rebate applications will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis with the exception that priority consideration will be given to properties located within the following areas:

Mississaga Street from Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital to the Port of Orillia

Colborne Street from Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital to Front Street

West Ridge Boulevard between Frost Court and Hunter Valley Road

In order to qualify for and receive the rebate, the applicant must register their security camera system with the SCRAM Program. Individuals with security camera systems that are not interested in applying for the rebate or do not meet the eligibility criteria are still encouraged to register their respective camera system(s) under the SCRAM Program.

For more information on the SCRAM Program and/or the Security Camera Rebate Program’s eligibility criteria, please visit the Orillia PSB’s website at orillia.ca/SCRAMprogram.