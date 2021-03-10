Orillia OPP Seek Public Assistance In Theft Of Construction Equipment

The Orillia OPP are looking for the assistance of the public for information regarding the theft of construction equipment in the Township of Severn.

On March 06, 2021, between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. a male driving a white Ford F350 cut the lock on a fenced compound behind a business on Antonio Court, Severn. The male then drove into the compound, attached a trailer to his truck which contained a Bobcat excavator and drove away. The theft was discovered on March 08, 2021 and surveillance footage was reviewed by officers.

The suspect is described as:

White with short red hair

Facial hair

Slim build

Wearing a black winter jacket with dark sunglasses

The suspect truck is described as:

White Ford F350

Extended cab

Large dent on passenger side

Tubular running boards

Stolen was a Miska five tonne low bed trailer bearing Ontario license P6568D and a white Bobcat excavator.

If you witnessed this theft or have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online atwww.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.