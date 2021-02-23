Orillia OPP Investigating Several Arsons

The Orillia OPP is currently investigating at least 16 small arsons in the area of Scout Valley in Orillia.

On February 20, 2021, Orillia OPP were called to an arson involving a tree which was smoking, but not fully engulfed, at Scout Valley, a popular hiking destination on Barrie Road, Orillia.

The Orillia Fire Department reported that this is the sixteenth similar occurrence since the fall of 2020. All of the suspicious fires are believed to have been intentionally set and in this case, the tree had to be cut down to be extinguished in order to ensure that the fire would not spread.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.