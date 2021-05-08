Orillia OPP Investigates Theft Of Cigarettes

Members of the Orillia OPP are investigating the theft of a large number of cigarettes from an Oro-Medonte business.

On May 06, 2021, approximately 7:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a large number of cigarettes had been stolen from a business on Highway 11, Oro-Medonte. Officers attended the location and learned that two males and a female had attended the store and the female had distracted the employee while the two males stole over $6000 worth of cigarettes.

All three suspects left in a silver, four door sedan and are described as:

Suspect 1 : White male, black sweat shirt, sunglasses, jeans, slim build

Suspect 2 : White male, late twenties or early thirties, black sweat shirt, dark pants, slim build

Suspect 3 : White female, late twenties or early thirties, black sweat shirt, green pants

If you recognize any of the suspects or have information that could help with the investigation, please contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online atwww.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.