OPP Warn Public Of Spam E-mail Containing Child Sexual Abuse Images

The OPP has received numerous complaints where members of the public from across the province received unsolicited emails which, when opened, contained links to images of child sexual abuse.

The emails, which were received from the email account mail@aloette.me contained directions, that when followed unknowingly exposed the recipient to child sexual abuse imagery.

Recipients of emails from mail@aloette.me are asked to contact their local police and to abstain from opening the emails.

The Ontario Provincial Police would like to remind the public to exercise caution when opening emails received from unfamiliar or unusual accounts. If unsure, a company’s legitimate contact information can typically be confirmed by visiting their website.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca to download the “Child Sexual Abuse-It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP at . If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at (TIPS) or 1-800-222-8477 www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca. 1-888-310-1122