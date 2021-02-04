OPP Vehicle Stop Results In Drug Charge

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a vehicle passenger with possession of Cocaine following a traffic stop in the City of Orillia.

On February 03, 2021, shortly after midnight, officers were patrolling on Matchedash Street North when they observed a vehicle driving with a potentially dangerous defect. The officers stopped the vehicle, spoke with the driver and recognized the passenger. Upon querying his name, it was learned that grounds existed for his arrest from a neighboring police detachment. The suspect was arrested and upon further investigation, a quantity of cocaine was located and seized.

As a result, Zacharye Leach, age 32, from Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on April 13, 2021 in Orillia Court.