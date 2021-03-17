OPP Traffic Stop Leads To Impaired Driving Charge

A uniform officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP while on patrol at 9:08 p.m. March 16, 2021 along Highway 12 near Pine Street in Tay Township, stopped a vehicle for an intersection related traffic violation. The officer upon speaking with the lone driver entered into an drinking and driving investigation resulting in Alex Dawe, 24 years of Midland, being charged with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Speeding

Fail to have insurance card

The accused was released from police custody on a undertaking to appear in Midland Court on April 8, 2021. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .

OPP officers during the March 12-16, 2021 time frame conducted 11 R.I.D.E. check stops throughout the detachment patrol area checking 219 drivers and vehicles with no impaired drivers observed at these check stops.