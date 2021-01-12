OPP Traffic Stop In Midland Leads To Large Seizure Of Contraband Cigarettes

A traffic stop at 9:03 p.m. January 5, 2021 on King Street, Midland by uniform members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP identified the lone driver as an out of province parolee. Through investigation, the parolee was found to be breaching the conditions of parole as well as being wanted by another police service for their ongoing investigation. As a result of the officers further investigation 36,400 cigarettes were located and seized from the vehicle.

Charged in connection with this investigation is Adrian Daniele Lemay 52 years of Winnipeg, Manitoba with the following offences in consultation with officials with the Ministry of Finance, contrary to the Tobacco Tax Free Act:

Possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale

Possess unmarked cigarettes

The parolee was transported directly to Central North Correctional Center (CNCC) and will appear before the Ontario Provincial Offences court in Penetanguishene at a future date and further the vehicle used in the commission of the offence was towed and impounded for seven days under the Tobacco Tax Act.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.