OPP Seeking Assistance Locating Stolen Yamaha Snowmobile

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently investigating the theft of a snowmobile from a Lighthouse Crescent, Victoria Harbour residence during the overnight of March 3-4, 2021. The stolen snowmobile is described as a 2021 Yamaha Sidewinder Turbo, black in colour with gold accents, bearing serial number #4UF8S4LK2MT100499 and Ontario marker 5AT552. For further detail see attached photograph.

Investigators are asking that if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of the snowmobile or of the persons responsible for its disappearance to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.