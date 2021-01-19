OPP Respond to Three Domestic Assault Charges Over The Weekend

On January 15, 2021 shortly after 8:00 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a domestic assault incident in Seguin Township.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged a, 52-year-old of Seguin Township, with:

Assault causing bodily harm – spousal (two counts)

Failure to comply with an undertaking

The accused remains in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in January, 2021, in Parry Sound.

On January 15, 2021 shortly after 9:00 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a domestic assault incident on Highway 559 in Carling Township.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged a 50-year-old of Carling Township, with:

Assault causing bodily harm – spousal

Breach of recognizance

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in February, 2021, in Parry Sound.

On January 16, 2021 shortly after 1:00 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a domestic assault incident on Gibson Street in Parry Sound.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged a, 24-year-old of Parry Sound, with:

Assault – spousal (three counts),

Overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person

Assault with a weapon – spousal

Utter threats to cause death or bodily harm – spousal (three counts),

Mischief – destroys or damages property (two counts),

Mischief – interfere with lawful use enjoyment or operation of property-over $5000

Failure to comply with an undertaking (two counts), and

Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency

The accused remains in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in January, 2021, in Parry Sound.

The OPP will not be releasing the names of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victims.