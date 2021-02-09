OPP Remove Impaired Driver After Tip From Motorist

Uniform officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 7:37 p.m. February 4, 2021 to a report from a motorist of a possible impaired driver in the Cedar Point Road area of Tiny Township. Officers responding to the call observed a vehicle matching the description and stopped the vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence on Robert Street West in the Town of Penetanguishene.

The officer spoke with the driver and entered into a drinking and driving investigation leading the officer to arrest the driver for Impaired Driving and transported the driver to Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment for further investigation.

An assisting officer at the scene located and seized an open container of liquor from the interior of the involved vehicle.

As a result of the investigation at detachment the arrested driver Desmond French, 27 years of Christian Island, was charged with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

During the investigation at detachment the accused damaged property and was further charged with the offence of

Mischief – destroys or damages property

The accused was released from police custody on a undertaking to appear in Midland Court on February 18, 2021. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .

OPP officers during the February 5-8, 2021 time frame conducted 14 R.I.D.E. check stops throughout the detachment patrol area checking 369 drivers and vehicles with no impaired drivers observed at these check stops.