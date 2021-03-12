OPP Put The Grab On Impaired Driver After Tip From Motorist

A uniform officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 12:48 p.m. March 11, 2021 to a report from a motorist of a possible impaired driver heading east bound on Highway 12 east of the Town of Midland. The suspect vehicle was then involved in a single vehicle crash near Triple Bay Road in Tay Township of which the vehicle failed to remain at.

The dispatched officer located the suspect vehicle and driver with the assistance of several motorists at the Hogg Bay Trestle Parking lot. Upon having conversation with the suspect driver, the officer entered into a drinking and driving investigation and a further search by officers of the involved vehicle resulted in the seizure of a quantity of liquor and cannabis.

As a result of this investigation Shawn Charles Bottineau, 28 years of Tay Township, has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

and further

Fail to Remain

Driving while under suspension

Drive Motor Vehicle with open Container of Liquor

Drive Motor Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available

The accused was released from police custody on a undertaking to appear in Midland Court on March 25, 2021. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .

OPP officers during the March 7-12, 2021 time frame conducted 16 R.I.D.E. check stops throughout the detachment patrol area checking 239 drivers and vehicles with no impaired drivers observed at these check stops.