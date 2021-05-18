OPP Officers Arrest Four Persons, Seizing Drugs And Pistol While Responding To Numerous Weekend Calls For Service At Midland Residence

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP responded to numerous calls for service over the weekend relating to ongoing issues at a Seventh Street, Midland residence. Officers responded to a disturbance complaint at 10:54 p.m. May 15, 2021 which resulted in nine officers attending to investigate the occurrence with numerous persons on the property. While the investigation was ongoing, a Stinger BB pistol was seized from a male on the property who upon arrest significantly damaged the interior of an OPP cruiser at the scene. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of a quantity Fentanyl and drug related paraphernalia from persons also on the property.

As a result of this investigation the following persons were charged:

Kyle Shawen Lesperance, 26 years of Tay Township, has been charged with- Possession of imitation weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Mischief Under $ 5,000, Obstruct Peace Officer, Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (four counts) and further with Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin). The accused was not released and held for a bail hearing and upon release will appear in Midland Court at a future date.

Jesse John Adair, 30 years of Parry Sound, has been charged with – Fail to Comply with Probation Order and further with Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin), Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin). The accused was released on an undertaking to appear in Midland Court on June 24, 2021.

As part of a number of ongoing investigations, a person on the property Kayla Lecamp, 33 years of Midland, was taken into police custody on an outstanding warrant for numerous Theft and Fail to Comply charges. The accused was later released on an undertaking to appear in Midland Court on May 27, 2021.

On May 16, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. officers reattended the Seventh Street property after a report of a disturbance on the property. Upon arrival, officers entered into a robbery investigation resulting in a 32 year old male from Christian Island being arrested and held for bail on the following charges of – Robbery with Theft, Fail to Comply with Probation Order (two counts).

During May 16-17, 2021 officers responded to three more disturbance related calls resulting in the towing of an unplated and unfit vehicle on the roadway at the Seventh Street property.