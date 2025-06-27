OPP Make Arrest In Connection To Serious Assault In Gravenhurst Back In May

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Muskoka Crime Unit are investigating a serious incident that occurred overnight on May 27, 2025 in Gravenhurst.

On May 27, 2025 just before midnight, Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to reports that two people were seriously assaulted in a wooded area west of Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst. Officers attended and one victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and requires ongoing treatment.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is continuing the investigation and thus far have charged 33-year-old Matthew Hughes of Armour Township with multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault along with multiple firearms and drug trafficking related offences. The accused is in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 8, 2025 to answer to his charges.

The investigation is complex, and police are asking for the public’s assistance with information. Anyone who has information or potential evidence such as home video surveillance footage is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternately, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com, Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous, and therefore will not have to testify in court.