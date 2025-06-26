OPP Find Driver With Open Alcohol In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid an impaired driving charge after receiving a complaint from the public.

On June 25, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were dispatched to a report of a possible impaired driver after witnesses observed a driver with open alcohol containers in the vehicle on Isabella Street in the Town of Parry Sound. Police located the vehicle in a parking lot and initiated an investigation.

Kirteshkumar Parel, 46 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 31, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.