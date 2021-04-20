OPP Conducting R.I.D.E Charges Second Driver With Impaired Operation

On April 18, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) checkpoint on Highway 520 in Whitestone Township. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an investigation.

As a result of further investigation, Mindaugas Strumkis, 43 years-of-age of Mississauga, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on May 20, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 27th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.