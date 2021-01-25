OPP Charge Tay Township Resident In Impaired Driving Investigation

Uniform officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 10:25 p.m. January 24, 2021 to a report from a citizen of a vehicle atop a snow bank on Pine Street, Waubaushene with driver appearing to be asleep. Responding officers spoke with the lone driver and entered into an impaired by drug investigation. Officers also located a quantity of a substance believed to be heroin from the vehicle and continued the investigation concluding with the following charges.

Nicholas Hammond, 30 years of Tay Township, has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin

G1 driver not accompanied by a qualified driver

The accused was released from police custody on a undertaking to appear in Midland Court on February 11, 2021. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .

Police remind motorists that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, roadways and waterways. Educating the public about safe driving practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver or operator please “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a crash.