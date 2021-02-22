OPP Charge Driver For Impaired Driving

On Sunday February 21, 2021 at 12:15 a.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP received a complaint for a possible impaired driver. Police located the driver on Hill Top Road.

Police investigation revealed that Michelle Atherton, 36 years-of-age, of Hamilton had consumed alcoholic beverages and was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday April 4, 2021.