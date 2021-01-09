OPP Arrests Male For Theft From Vehicle

Members of Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male for theft from a vehicle in the City of Orillia.

On January 07, 2021, approximately 2:00 a.m., officers received a phone call from a homeowner who had observed a male stealing from his vehicle and was following the suspect on Coldwater Street, Orillia. Officers arrived quickly and located the complainant, who pointed out the suspect hiding nearby. The male suspect was subsequently arrested and stolen property was recovered in the area.

As a result, Sheldon Sooley, age 46, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Theft under $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Trespassing at night

The accused was released and is set to appear on March 16, 2021 in Orillia Court.

Lock It or Lose It is a provincial crime prevention campaign which highlights the importance of locking your vehicle at all times to protect your property and prevent property crime. In order to help prevent yourself from becoming a victim, here are a few tips to follow:

Lock your vehicle at all times, including in your driveway and garage

Never leave valuables in plain view, secure items in the trunk or out of view

Always park in well lit areas

Always roll up your vehicle windows

Never leave your spare key or GPS in the vehicle

Take all electronics with you

Don’t leave your car running unattended

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

An experienced thief can steal a car in as little as 30 seconds. Please do your part to help prevent crime in our community.