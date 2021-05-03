Ontario Recruiting 25 New Conservation Officers

The Ontario government is enhancing the protection of the province’s precious natural resources and ensuring public safety by recruiting additional conservation officers.

“Ontario’s natural resources are world class; to maintain that standard, we promised to hire more conservation officers to protect our natural resources,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Today, we’re making good on that commitment.”

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a wealth of natural resources in Ontario. Our government is committed to ensuring that our children and grandchildren will see the benefits of these resources,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “That’s why I am delighted to announce that we are hiring more conservation officers.”

Recruitment is now open for 25 additional officers across Ontario. These officers will help the ministry increase focus on its sustainable resource management and public safety goals, such as:

promoting hunting safety

preventing illegal hunting

preventing illegal trade and commercialization of Ontario’s animal and plant species

preventing the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species.

“We’re looking for 25 extraordinary individuals who are passionate about the outdoors to join the team,” said Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Whether you’re from a small town or a big city, a long line of conservation officers, or you’re the first in your family to pursue this rewarding career, we encourage you to consider applying.”

QUICK FACTS

Ontario’s conservation officers patrol the lakes, rivers, trails and backroads of Ontario to protect our natural resources and ensure public safety.

Conservation officers provide outreach and education to ensure people are aware of their responsibilities for safe and sustainable natural resource use, proactively monitor compliance with natural resource and public safety laws, respond to tips and other information received from the public and conduct patrols across Ontario.

Conservation officers connect with over 200,000 natural resource users annually.

Conservation officers serve Ontarians from more than 50 locations across the province.

Job postings: