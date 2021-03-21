Ontario Makes Historic Investment In Long-Term Care

The Ontario government is making an historic investment in 80 new long-term care projects — including one in Parry Sound that will lead to 24 new long-term care spaces. These spaces are part of the government’s delivery of 30,000 much-needed long-term care spaces over ten years.

The project is:

Belvedere Heights Home for the Aged is being allocated 24 new spaces.

In addition to modernizing the long-term care sector, these projects will help reduce waitlists and end hallway medicine. Province-wide, these investments also support key government priorities, including eliminating three and four bed ward rooms, creating campuses of care and providing new spaces for Indigenous, Francophone and other cultural community residents.

“The number of people in West Parry Sound who need long-term care spaces is high and is expected to rise even more over the next decade, ” said Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “Today’s announcement will help ensure we have more modern spaces up and running and ready for our increased capacity needs today and in the future.”

“Our loved ones in long-term care deserve a comfortable, modern place to live, near family and friends, with the support they need when they need it,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “These new and upgraded spaces, built to modern design standards, will help prevent and contain the transmission of infectious diseases and ensure residents have access to the care they need in a safe and secure environment.”

“West Parry Sound is provincially identified as a high-need region for additional long term care beds and the Board of Belvedere Heights is very thankful for this afternoon’s announcement. We are appreciative to Mr. Miller for his ongoing advocacy and support,” said Lynne Gregory, Chair of Belvedere Heights Board Management. “This is good news for everyone in West Parry Sound. Belvedere Heights looks forward to working with our partners to enhance the care being provided to our communities.”

Criteria for selecting the projects being announced today included:

Upgrading older homes in response to lessons learned around improved Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) measures, particularly the elimination of three and four-bed rooms;

Adding spaces to areas where there is high need;

Addressing the growing needs of diverse groups, including Francophone and Indigenous communities; and/or,

Promoting campuses of care to better address the specialized care needs of residents.

