Ontario Cancelling Passenger Road Tests Across Ontario

As a result of the Provincewide Shutdown , on December 26, the Ontario government will cancel all in-vehicle passenger tests across Northern Ontario until January 9 and for all 27 public health unit regions in Southern Ontario until January 23. This action is being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We know that these measures may be a serious inconvenience for people waiting for a road test,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “However, these are unprecedented times and our number one priority remains protecting the health and safety of individuals, families and workers.”

Road test cancellations are without penalty. DriveTest clients will receive a credit in the system in order to rebook their test when the Provincewide Shutdown period ends and the region is at a lower-risk COVID-19 level.

On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, all Ontarians are advised to stay home as much as possible with trips outside the home limited to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members.

DriveTest centres will remain open for essential indoor services, such as knowledge tests, with capacity limits and COVID-19 preventative measures in place. The ministry will also continue to offer commercial road testing and other commercial vehicle services during the shutdown to ensure the continued safe movement of essential goods and services.