One Person Fined A Total Of $11,000 For Moose Hunting Violations

Two individuals from Southern Ontario have been fined a total of $11,000 for the following moose hunting violations:

Robert Kerr of Meaford pleaded guilty to using a boat to kill, injure or harass wildlife. He was fined $5,500.

Bryan Loker of Kitchener pleaded guilty to having a loaded firearm in a motorboat and discharging the firearm from the motorboat. He was fined $5,500.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on October 13, 2024, conservation officers were conducting a moose decoy operation on Lac des Mille Lacs, approximately 120 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, to address ongoing issues with illegal hunting methods including moose being shot from motorboats. Officers observed Kerr operate a motorboat in a manner that purposely positioned the boat in proximity to the moose decoys. Loker then discharged his rifle at the decoys while the boat was underway. Both individuals fled the area and were subsequently arrested by the officers.

Justice of the Peace Jennifer A. Neill heard the case involving Kerr in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on April 3, 2025.

Justice of the Peace Jerry M. Woods Jr. heard the case involving Loker in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on August 11, 2025.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrtips.