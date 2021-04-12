Oh Canada! The Impossible™ Whopper® Is Now Available Nationwide

The Impossible Whopper is now available at Burger King locations across Canada, making Burger King the first quick-service restaurant in Canada to put the award-winning plant-based Impossible Foods patty on its menu nationwide.

Just like the classic version, the Impossible Whopper is made with a flame-grilled patty topped with freshly sliced tomatoes and onions, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, and crunchy pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun. The only difference? The Impossible Whopper patty is made entirely from plants.

“We know Canadians are looking for more choice in what they eat – and that there is growing interest in plant-based options,” says Matt Wright, General Manager, Burger King Canada. “We’re excited to build on the momentum behind our Impossible Whopper – which started in the U.S. and continued with our Ontario launch last month. We can’t wait to bring the amazing taste of this burger to Canadians from coast-to-coast.”

The Impossible Whopper launched in the United States in 2019, and in Ontario in March, but is available as of today – April 12 – in all participating Burger King restaurants across Canada.

“Our mission is to sell ImpossibleTM products everywhere that conventional animal meat is sold today, and as the second largest fast food burger chain in the world, Burger King will help us play a huge role in achieving that mission,” says Dennis Woodside, President of Impossible Foods. “The Impossible Whopper has been successful in Ontario so far and we’re thrilled to expand its availability to the rest of Canada.”

According to the Restaurants Brands for Good 2020 Year in Review report from the parent company of Burger King, guests who chose the Impossible Whopper in 2020 avoided the equivalent greenhouse gas emissions of driving about 520 million miles in an average passenger vehicle.

SOURCE Burger King