Officers Witness Collision And Arrest Driver For Being Impaired In Midland

On February 11, 2021 at 1:12a.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dealing with a call for service when they observed a high speed vehicle pass them on Yonge Street in Midland then lose control and collide with a snowbank. Officers approached the vehicle and after determining that the lone female occupant was uninjured they entered into a drinking and driving investigation. The female was arrested and transported to detachment to provide a breath sample..

As a result, Melanie SMITH, 40 years of Midland, was charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired

Operation while over 80

Dangerous Operation

The driver’s license of the accused has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for a period of seven days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in Midland Court on February 11, 2021.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead and to use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.