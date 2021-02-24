Officers Recover Stolen Property And Lay Multiple Charges

On February 23, 2021 at approximately 12:15 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were patrolling Highway 400 in McDougall Township. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an investigation. Officers confirmed the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a previously reported stolen snowmobile.

As a result of further investigation, James Warner, 44 years-of-age of Opasatika Township, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Driving while under suspension x2

Drive motor vehicle no permit

Speeding 1 – 49 km/hr over the posted limit

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on March 18, 2021.

Vehicle passenger, Heather Lyons, 46 years-of-age of Southgate Township, was also arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Permit motor vehicle to be operated without insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on April 15, 2021.