Officers Recover Stolen Property And Lay Multiple Charges

On February 23, 2021 at approximately 12:15 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were patrolling Highway 400 in McDougall Township. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an investigation. Officers confirmed the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a previously reported stolen snowmobile.

As a result of further investigation, James Warner, 44 years-of-age of Opasatika Township, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
  • Driving while under suspension x2
  • Drive motor vehicle no permit
  • Speeding 1 – 49 km/hr over the posted limit

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on March 18, 2021.

Vehicle passenger, Heather Lyons, 46 years-of-age of Southgate Township, was also arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
  • Permit motor vehicle to be operated without insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on April 15, 2021.

