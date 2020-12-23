NNDSB Prepared For Province-Wide Shutdown

The Near North District School Board (NNDSB) is ready for the mandatory closure of all schools in the district from January 4-8, 2021.

As previously announced this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford stated a province-wide shut down will come into effect on December 26. This means in northern Ontario, elementary and secondary schools will remain closed to students until January 11, 2021. A link to that announcement can be found here.

At this time, both elementary and secondary students will return to “in-class” learning on January 11, 2021.

NNDSB continues to be thankful for the resiliency of our school community as we navigate this together.

Since last school year’s mandatory closure of schools, NNDSB has learned from the unprecedented shift to student learning. Families can anticipate a continuation of student learning throughout the closure period.

NNDSB is proud to continue offering high-quality education for its students to achieve their fullest potential.

Regular updates will continue to be shared with families and posted to NNDSB’s website: nearnorthschools.ca.