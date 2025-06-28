New Signalized Pedestrian Crossover On Clearbrook Trail

Beginning in July, the Town of Bracebridge is constructing a new signalized pedestrian crossover on the east side of Clearbrook Trail at Windsong Crescent and Rosemead Close. Temporary lane closures may take place during the construction period.

The pedestrian crossover aligns with the Town’s 2023 Transportation Master Plan and Vision Zero principles, enhancing pedestrian safety and connecting the neighbourhood to the north of Clearbrook Trail to the sidewalk on the south side.

The Town is committed to maintaining a safe and orderly work site. Dust, noise, and heavy equipment will be present while work takes place. The Town will attempt to minimize disruptions and appreciates the public’s patience while it works to upgrade the infrastructure.