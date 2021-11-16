Names Released After Double Drowning On Moose Lake

The Haliburton Highlands OPP continue to investigate a drowning that occurred on Sunday morning.

On November 7, 2021, at 10:26 a.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a report of a capsized canoe on Moose Lake in Dysart et al Township.

It was reported that three adult males entered the water.

Officers attended the scene with Haliburton County Emergency Services and the Dysart et al Fire Department. One of the adult males was able to safely make his way to shore and was uninjured. Sadly, the other two parties were unable to make it to shore and they have since been confirmed as deceased.

The victims involved in this incident have been identified as Hoseung Song, 25 years old, of Toronto, and Jungock Park, 22 years old, of Richmond Hill.