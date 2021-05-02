Muskoka Resident Receives Visa Grant And Coaching From IFundWomen Program

Visa awarded ten Canadian women entrepreneurs funding through grants,

along with resources and mentorship through IFundWomen to grow and expand their businesses.

Aimee Sloggett from Port Carling said she is so excited to share that the news that “Wink and Wave|, her mobile spa business has been selected as a recipient. When Aimee received an e-mail from her cousin on International Women’s Day she jumped on the opportunity right away.

Last week, Visa Canada announced the recipients of its inaugural She’s Next Grant Program in Canada to boost and empower women entrepreneurship. As an extension of Visa’s global She’s Next Grant Program, ten Canadian women entrepreneurs received a grant of $10,000 CAD and one-year business coaching through IFundWomen to support, grow and expand their businesses.

“After such a challenging year, we are honored to be awarded this $10K grant and one-year coaching membership on IFundWomen that will help drive our business growth.” said Aimee Sloggett, Founder of Wink and Wave who services the Muskoka region.

The funding will go towards staffing and operating costs and preparing for when they can open and operate again. Sloggett had thoughts multiple times to close the business and is renting out her house to keep the business alive.

COVID-19 has highlighted the need to support Canadian small businesses now more than ever, as most (67 per cent) say that 2020 was a challenge and that their business is still recovering. This is especially true for women entrepreneurs, who pre-pandemic, were outpacing men in starting their own businesses. Now they are taking nearly twice as long compared to their male counterparts to recover.

Despite the challenges, women entrepreneurs remain optimistic, while working hard to keep their doors open. Visa’s Back to Business Study: 2021 Women’s Edition revealed that 60 per cent of women-owned Canadian small businesses took measures to adapt to challenges presented by COVID-19, with 30 per cent offering contactless payments and 12 per cent offering alternative payment solutions, like installments.

Additionally, according to another recent Visa survey, 48 per cent of women entrepreneurs indicated a grant would be helpful for near-term survival or growth. The She’s Next Grant Program recipients span diverse industries from textiles, education and food & beverage, to professional services, beauty and wellness, each offering innovative solutions and products:

Amoda , Vancouver, BC : Founded by Tegan Woo , Amoda offers organic Japanese matcha, nourishing herbal wellness teas and elevated superfood lattes.





, : Founded by , Amoda offers organic Japanese matcha, nourishing herbal wellness teas and elevated superfood lattes. CurlShoppe , Toronto, ON : No two curls are the same, and founders Natasha Sheppard and Rowan McAnoy at CurlShoppe strive to offer quality hair products for every curl type or texture.





, : No two curls are the same, and founders and at CurlShoppe strive to offer quality hair products for every curl type or texture. Durand Coffee , Hamilton, ON : Named after the neighbourhood it resides in, owner Christine Larabie’s mission is to serve quality coffee in a local community space.





, : Named after the neighbourhood it resides in, owner mission is to serve quality coffee in a local community space. Goldilocks Goods , Victoria, BC : Founded by Amy Hall , Goldilocks Goods are an all natural and eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap. Each wrap is handmade using locally sourced beeswax.





, : Founded by , Goldilocks Goods are an all natural and eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap. Each wrap is handmade using locally sourced beeswax. Long Way Homestead , St. Genevieve, MB: Family-owned with Anna Hunter at the helm, Long Way Homestead offers a variety of fibre and wool options, straight from the family farm and mill.





, St. Genevieve, MB: Family-owned with at the helm, offers a variety of fibre and wool options, straight from the family farm and mill. Milksmith Inc , Winnipeg, MB : Skilled artisans led by founder Siuleen Leibl serve up incredibly unique rolled ice cream.





, : Skilled artisans led by founder Siuleen Leibl serve up incredibly unique rolled ice cream. She’s Newsworthy Media Inc , Brampton, ON : Jennifer Singh is the founder of a PR company that helps Canadian women entrepreneurs get exposure for their businesses on TV.





, : is the founder of a PR company that helps Canadian women entrepreneurs get exposure for their businesses on TV. The Local Kitchen , Saskatoon, SK : Founded by Caitlin Olauson , Julie Gryba and Bailey Gervais as a clubhouse for people who love food, The Local Kitchen offers resources and support for those looking to gain a skill or join the industry.





, : Founded by , and as a clubhouse for people who love food, The Local Kitchen offers resources and support for those looking to gain a skill or join the industry. The Tare Shop , Halifax, NS : A package-free coffee shop and bulk store founded by Kate Pepler . As the first package-free store in Halifax , they provide alternatives to over-packaged food, household, and personal items.





, : A package-free coffee shop and bulk store founded by . As the first package-free store in , they provide alternatives to over-packaged food, household, and personal items. Wink and Wave , Toronto/Muskoka, ON : Founded by Aimee Sloggett , Wink and Wave comes directly to you offering a variety of mobile services including RMT massages, lashes and haircuts.

Since March 2020, through its global She’s Next Grant Program, Visa has awarded over a quarter of a million dollars in grants and coaching memberships to women across the globe. In Canada, Visa furthers its commitment by way of its extended Canadian grant program, and with initiatives like the Visa Canada Small Business Hub which has programs and solutions to support small businesses in driving efficiency and sales through the acceptance of digital payments and the expansion of businesses online.

Click Here to visit the Wink and Wave website