Muskoka Chrysler Is Hiring A Service Advisor

Muskoka Chrysler has been proud to serve the Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes area for over 30 years. They hang their hats on “customer first” service while offering quality Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep vehicles. Customers are able to come in for service and have peace-of-mind knowing that their vehicle is in good hands.
Job Duties:
Advise customers on the care of their cars and the value of maintaining their vehicles.
Scheduling appointments.
Dealing with customer’s inquiries and concerns.
Follow up with the progress of each repair order during the day, contact customers by telephone regarding changes in the estimate or time promised.
Handle telephone inquiries regarding work in process and appointments and return phone messages promptly.
Additional duties as assigned.
What They Look For:
A great attitude!
Previous Service Advisor experience is strongly preferred.
Strong technical/mechanical knowledge is required.
Experience with the Dodge/Jeep/Ram brand is considered an asset.
Thrives in a fast paced environment, works well under pressure.
A valid G driver’s license and clean drivers’ abstract.
Strong organizational skills.
Basic computer skills and familiarity with Microsoft Office.
Strong attention to detail. Friendly and a trustworthy individual.
A desire to achieve the very best in customer service and teamwork.
Excellent listening skills.
Problem solver.
Perks & Benefits
· Employee discounts
· RRSP Matching program
· Group benefits
· Positive working environment with superior ongoing training & management
Due to the expected volume of applicants, they thank everyone who applies to become apart of the team. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
E-mail your resume to info@muskokachrysler.com
Located at 380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge