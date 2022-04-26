Muskoka Chrysler Is Hiring A Service Advisor

Muskoka Chrysler has been proud to serve the Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes area for over 30 years. They hang their hats on “customer first” service while offering quality Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep vehicles. Customers are able to come in for service and have peace-of-mind knowing that their vehicle is in good hands.

Advise customers on the care of their cars and the value of maintaining their vehicles.

Scheduling appointments.

Dealing with customer’s inquiries and concerns.

Follow up with the progress of each repair order during the day, contact customers by telephone regarding changes in the estimate or time promised.

Handle telephone inquiries regarding work in process and appointments and return phone messages promptly.

Additional duties as assigned.

What They Look For: