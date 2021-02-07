Muskoka Authors Association Present Writing Workshop With Award-Winning Novelist, Andrew Pyper

If you want to take your writing to the next level, to go deeper, and to make your stories as powerful as possible, this workshop is a must!

Muskoka Authors Association is excited to welcome sought-after and award-winning novelist, Andrew Pyper, to present his much-acclaimed workshop on ‘Elevating Your Story’. Writers travel from far and wide to gain Pyper’s valuable insights into the writing process. Join fellow wordsmiths on Saturday, March 6 via ZOOM to learn how to craft the critical elements necessary to express your stories in their most powerful form and to get them published.

It’s all about the pitch. We tend to think of pitching in strictly instrumental terms: blunt summaries, crude sales vehicles, a disposable by-product that comes after making the Big Creative Thing. What this assumption overlooks is the explosively liberating potential in challenging what our story is “about.” In this workshop, you will collectively elevate narrative ideas through varied exercises that turn the prism on how you see your stories so that you can direct them to be the most powerful expression of themselves. In the process you will generate what, in today’s marketplace, are increasingly crucial documents: the outline, the verbal pitch script, and the cover letter for submission.

ANDREW PYPER is the author of nine internationally bestselling novels. His most recent novel, The Homecoming, was a national bestseller in Canada, and is being developed for series by eOne with Pyper acting as Co-Creator and Executive Producer. Among his previous novels, The Demonologist was the winner of the International Thriller Writers Award for Best Novel, and Lost Girls won the Arthur Ellis Award, was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year and appeared on both the New York Times and Times (UK) bestseller lists. He holds a BA and MA in English Literature from McGill University, and a law degree from the University of Toronto. Each year he teaches an intensive course in creative writing at Colorado College.

Location: ONLINE via ZOOM Conferencing. ZOOM link will be emailed to all participants

Doors open on Zoom at 12:20 p.m.; workshop runs from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Fees: MAA Members: $20; Non-members: $50

To register, please visit Muskoka Authors (Click on Upcoming Events) or contact David Patterson at 705-801-8074 or david.patterson@alumni.utoronto.ca