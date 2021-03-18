Muskoka Arts & Crafts’ 44th Annual Spring Members’ Show Goes Online

This year, Muskoka Arts & Crafts’ 44th Annual Spring Members’ Show is going to look different. Since you can’t come to the show, Muskoka Arts & Crafts is bringing the show to you on its newly redesigned and rebranded website, https://muskokaartsandcrafts.com/. It’s an exciting move as customers will be able to shop from the comfort of their home, cottage, while enjoying a walk outdoors or taking a break from perusing garden catalogues. Muskoka Arts & Crafts is looking forward to this new evolution of the 2021 Spring Members’ Show and hope you share our enthusiasm.

This change has been prompted by accommodating the way people are now making their art purchases as well as the shifting state of the current global pandemic. Muskoka Arts & Crafts’ first and foremost priority continues to be for the safety and health of our artists, volunteers, customers, service providers, staff and community.

Muskoka Arts & Crafts’ 44th Annual Spring Members’ Show is a celebration on two fronts. Not only is it an amazing display for the talent and efforts of the artists that call Muskoka home, but it also heralds the end of winter. And both are always worth celebrating.

While you are enjoying looking at the art, you’ll also be able to read the story about why and how it was made. When you are ready to make a purchase, you can do so safely and easily through the website. There different options for receiving your art with artists providing either shipping (at the customer’s expense), curbside pickup and delivery within Muskoka.

The Spring Members’ Show starts online on Saturday, March 27 at 10am and continues until April 17 at 5pm. To see the show, visit https://shop.muskokaartsandcrafts.com/. For more information, contact Muskoka Arts & Crafts at 705-645-5501.