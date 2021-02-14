Murder Charges Laid After A Homicide In Ramara

Provincial Police in Orillia, the Rama First Nation Police Service and Simcoe County Paramedic Services responded to a medical emergency on Monck Road in the Township of Ramara, just north of Orillia.

First responders got the call on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11:32 p.m.

Police said they located two victims inside a home. One of the victims, an adult female, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim, an adult male, was injured and transported by Paramedics to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A homicide investigation is being conducted by OPP.

A post mortem examination later this week will determine the cause of death.

A 30-year-old male resident of the same household was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody, he is charged with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Murder. The identity of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victims’.

The accused has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on Tuesday.

Residents in the area should expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days as the investigation unfolds.

There is no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.