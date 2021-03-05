Motor Vehicle Collision Leads To Impaired Operation Charge

On March 4, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting a single motor vehicle collision on Oastler Park Drive in Seguin Township. The driver was extricated by Seguin Township Fire Department and transported by Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed.

As a result of further investigation, Mark Alexander, 37 years-of-age of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Dangerous operation

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on April 1, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 14th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.