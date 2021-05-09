More Than One-Quarter Of Workers Say Pandemic Contributed To A Career Setback

According to new research from global staffing firm Robert Half, more than one-quarter of professionals (27 per cent) said their career has stalled since the start of the pandemic — and that number jumps to 55 per cent for those ages 18 to 24. In a separate poll, 49 per cent of senior managers revealed that they postponed promoting top performers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 61 per cent of those respondents worry about staff retention as a result.

How Careers Have Taken a Hit

Workers experiencing a stalled career reported feeling stuck when it comes to:

Salary growth: 62 per cent

Career advancement: 62 per cent

Skills development: 42 per cent

Ability to grow their professional network: 42 per cent

And some professionals shared that they’re ready for a career move: Twenty-eight per cent of respondents said they had a shift in perspective due to the pandemic and want to pursue a more meaningful or fulfilling job.

“Along with significantly changing the hiring landscape for job seekers in Canada, the pandemic has also interfered with employees’ career trajectories,” said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. “As we look toward the future and a more active job market, now is the time for organizations to put programs in place that are designed to retain top talent. This includes specific initiatives that will appeal to younger workers and opportunities for all employees to build skills and advance their careers.”

SOURCE Robert Half Canada