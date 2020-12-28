Money We Have Reveals Best Credit Cards for 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, Canadians’ spending habits have dramatically shifted. None more so than their credit card use. A recent study found that Canadians were using credit cards on groceries and food delivery more than ever before due to the pandemic. With the New Year around the corner, it’s important to take stock of your personal finances to see if the credit cards you have still make sense to your personal preference, according to Toronto-based personal finance expert Barry Choi. Some people may want cashback while others may still want to continue collecting travel rewards in hopes of one day being able to redeem them post-pandemic. To help guide Canadians, Barry has published his top credit card picks for 2021 based on the most popular spending categories.

While travel rewards credit cards were once highly coveted, the travel restrictions put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 have changed the way Canadians use their rewards. Many have switched over to cards that offer cashback or those that allow users to redeem their points towards non-travel options.