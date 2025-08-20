Mole Mobile Could Visit Your Workplace To Screen Up To 100 Employees

From: Rock the Pickle event

We’re excited to share one of the most meaningful live auction items at this year’s Rock the Pickle event—one that could truly save lives.

This isn’t something you can sip, wear, eat, or listen to—but it could be the most impactful gift you give your employees.

With a corporate or personal donation to Rock the Pickle, the Mole Mobile will visit your workplace to screen up to 100 employees for signs of Melanoma and other skin cancers.

I can personally attest to how powerful this is. I was screened last year, and one of the dermatologists noticed a spot I hadn’t even seen. It turned out to be something serious—and yes, I had to have it surgically removed. That early detection made all the difference. It was caught in time.

Everyone that bids $5,000 or more will receive a visit from the Mole Mobile to your office, warehouse, or job site. It’s a tangible way to show your team that you truly care about their health and well-being—and you’ll be supporting the life-saving work of Melanoma Canada at the same time.

Let’s make early detection accessible. Let’s save lives—together.