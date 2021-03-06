Miller Welcomes News That Both Simcoe Muskoka And North Bay Parry Sound Health Units Move Into Red

Ontario announced that both the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will be moving into the Red-Control zone of Ontarios COVID response framework.

This news combined with the news about the accelerated vaccine rollout makes this a very good day in the history of the COVID pandemic, said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller.

The Ontario government announced how the direction from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines can be delayed up to four months is changing the timeline for the vaccine rollout. The rollout will be further revised to reflect todays approval by Health Canada of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In terms of the COVID Response Framework, the Red-Control zone means that:

· essential retailers can operate at 75% capacity

· other retailers can operate at 50% capacity

· restaurants can open with a maximum of 10 patrons indoors

· personal care services can operate but cannot provide services where masks would have to be removed

· gyms can open for a maximum of 10 patrons at a time and

· places of worship can operate at 30% capacity.

I know that restaurants and gyms were hoping for fewer restrictions but this is a step in the right direction. I ask those business owners to be patient and to continue to follow the public health measures, said Miller. I will continue to advocate for our area to be opened further. Between the public health measures and increased vaccinations, I am optimistic that it will soon be safe to open further.

Miller further reminds all residents of Parry Sound-Muskoka to continue to follow the public health measures. Avoid close contact with people outside your household. Wear a mask and do your best to maintain a physical distance of six feet when you are around other people. Wash your hands frequently and stay home if you are sick.

The fact that our province is now expecting to have all willing adults in Ontario receive at least their first dose of vaccine before the first day of summer is great news for everyone, particularly for our tourism operators and everyone who works in our tourism sector, added Miller.