Miller Pleased To See More Outdoor Activities Reopened And Roadmap For Overall Reopening

Yesterday Ontario released the Roadmap to Reopen which lays out how the economy will reopen based on specific thresholds of vaccination rates as well as infection rates and hospital capacity. At the same time, Ontario announced the reopening of more outdoor activities as of this weekend.

“I am pleased to see a clear plan that will allow business owners and all Ontarians to plan for this summer. The plan is informed by the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the Science Table,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller. “I know some people are disappointed that we aren’t opening faster but it is important we open up slowly and cautiously in order to avoid a fourth wave of COVID-19.”

To learn more about the Roadmap to Reopen visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/reopening-ontario#section-2.

As of this weekend many more outdoor amenities are allowed to reopen including tennis courts, baseball diamonds, and golf courses. As well, recreational boating is being permitted. These things are all possible because of the efforts of so many Ontarians to do two things – get vaccinated as soon as possible and follow public health measures. As a result of those efforts the infection rate and numbers of COVID-19 patients in ICUs across the province are steadily dropping.

“While these outdoor activities are now permitted, I want to reiterate some of Dr. Brown’s comments at yesterday’s news conference regarding the health modelling,” said Miller. “While he did say outdoor activities are much safer, he stated that if you are engaging in these activities with anyone outside your household you should either maintain that six foot physical distance or wear a mask.”

Another risk this Victoria Day Weekend is that of fires. It has been an unusually dry spring so far and the fire rating in parts of Parry Sound-Muskoka is high, meaning no daytime burning is allowed. Over the past week the area has seen a number of small bush and grass fires, at least one believed to have been started by a campfire that was not property put out. Happily all the fires have been controlled and put out thanks to the hard work of local fire departments.

“Finally I want to wish everyone a safe Victoria Day Weekend,” said Miller. “Please be careful this weekend, both in terms of observing public health measures and in terms of fires. If you have a campfire, please ensure it is completely out. Our local volunteer fire fighters deserve a long weekend as well.”