Miller Lite Releases A Line of Candles Inspired By Classic Bar Scents

While the world is finally starting to open back up, many are still missing the sights, sounds and smells of their favourite draught beer and watering hole. That’s why Miller Lite is releasing a limited line of candles called “Bar Smells” that capture the familiar aromas of the bars we miss. All profits for the line will go to supporting the service industry.

The limited-edition candles use the power of scent to guide the sniffer on a journey back to their favourite local bar. Every sip, cap twist, spill and sing-a-long banger will come rushing back with just one sniff.

“We know Canadians are feeling nostalgic for their favourite bars right now so we wanted to create an experience that instantly transported them back” said Joy Ghosh, Senior Brand Director, Molson Coors. “We owe so many amazing memories to our local bars and this initiative is our way of saying thank you, and we can’t wait to be back.”

The candles come in three magnificently curated scents – Dive Bar (Must, Tobacco, Pine, Yeast), Game Day Bar (Salted Peanut, Jalapeno, Cracked Leather) and Beer Garden (Green Moss, Warm Pretzel, Cracked Wood, Sunburn) – so you can bring a little bit of the bar home with you, all while supporting the industry you love and miss.

The candles can be pre-ordered now at shop.MillerLite.com and orders will be shipped at the end of April.

SOURCE Molson Coors Canada