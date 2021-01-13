Mayor’s Levee Event Funds Donated To Manna Food Bank For 2021

The Town of Bracebridge will not be hosting a Mayor’s Levee this year due to the pandemic, but the spirit of the event carries on. Money normally allocated to the hosting of the event this year is being donated to the Manna Food Bank, whom the Town has supported via the levee for years with requests for food from attendees.

Mayor Smith is requesting that in lieu of attending this year, that people consider making a donation to the food bank as well.

“I am disappointed that I cannot greet people in person this year, but encourage people to continue supporting the Manna Food Bank with a donation. In years past we have always encouraged Levee attendees to bring a donation for them and that part should continue. I wish everyone a Happy New Year and all the best in 2021 as we look forward to better times,” said Mayor Graydon Smith.

Mayor Smith also noted that he is looking forward to hopefully having the opportunity to greet people in person for the 2022 Levee.