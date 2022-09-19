Man Charged With Impaired After Boat Collision At Beausoleil Island

A Barrie man is facing an impaired charge after his boat struck another on the waters of Georgian Bay at Ojibway Bay at the north west area of Beausoleil Island, Georgian Bay Islands National Park.

OPP say they got the call at 8:24 a.m. on September 18, 2022 that the collision had occurred between a 48 foot vessel which was docked and a 30 foot vessel which left the scene. Concerns were expressed that the driver of the vessel was impaired.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP located the 30 foot vessel at a marina in Tiny Township shortly after 9 a.m. and spoke with the operator. During the investigation, officers notices signs of alcohol consumption and demanded that the operator submit to an alcohol screening test. As a result the operator was placed under arrest and transported to the detachment to provide further samples.

Gaetan Cartier, 36 years of Barrie, Ontario has been charged with operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 Milligrams.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on October 20, 2022. When charged with an impaired related occurrence on the water, the drivers license of the accused is suspended for 90 days.